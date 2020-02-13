Tshwane safety MMC encourages motorists to record interactions with TMPD

Following numerous complaints about local police conduct, Tshwane community safety MMC Karen Meyer has again encouraged motorists to record their interactions with the metro police to assist investigations, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

Meyer said she had made a similar request before but continued to receive complaints of alleged police misconduct.

She said residents, motorists and community members played an important role in not only combating and preventing crime to ensure safety and security but also in holding police officers accountable by reporting their misconduct.

“Residents are reminded that when they are stopped by the TMPD, to obtain the officer’s name and surname on the shield or badge and to take note of the registration number of the TMPD motor vehicle concerned and or the fleet number, example MP621,” she said.

TMPD officers were required to have their identification visible at all times, and members of the public were lawfully entitled to record their interaction with the TMPD.

“This will assist in investigations when a complaint is lodged.”

She said police misconduct – particularly when violent, perpetrated against women, motivated by racial or other prejudice – was a serious contravention of the law and gravely undermined the objects and professionalism of law enforcement agencies.

Meyer said it was unfortunate that in a number of cases, the complainants did not wish to pursue the matter, withdrew the complaint or failed to cooperate with the investigation.

“In many instances, this is because the complainants fear victimisation at the hands of the impugned officers because their personal details, including addresses, are provided on the affidavits accompanying complaints,” she said.

Meyer said she had sought to strengthen the TMPD’s capacity to both prevent such incidents and thoroughly investigate and deal with them whenever they occurred.

“The cooperation of residents in this regard is critical as well.

“Residents should note that they can, and are encouraged, to report incidents of police misconduct to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to ensure that the matter is investigated independently and externally. The Ipid then makes appropriate recommendations to the TMPD regarding disciplinary action,” Meyer said.

Recently, Unisa law professor Andre Thomashausen was allegedly assaulted and unlawfully arrested.

“I trust that the incident involving Prof Thomashausen will be speedily investigated and finalised and that justice will be done. I will continue monitoring the situation closely,” Meyer said.

Thomashausen accused the TMPD of violence, racism and unlawful arrest.

He said TMPD officers allegedly attacked him with racist remarks and arrested him after he requested they identify themselves last week Tuesday, close to midnight.

On Thursday, Thomashausen was cleared by the Pretoria magistrate’s court on charges of intimidation, crimen injuria and assault the arresting TMPD officers laid against him.

Last year, a Pretoria nursery school teacher was allegedly assaulted and thrown to the ground by TMPD officers because she did not pull over immediately when stopped at night.

The woman was still wary of fake roadblocks after she became a victim of one in February last year.

Late last year, a motorist who asked the Tshwane metro police officers who had stopped her to show her identification as they issued her a traffic fine, was applauded by transport minister Fikile Mbalula.

Residents were urged to report any complaints, corruption or bribery involving TMPD members to Internal Affairs at 083 657 2998 or via email at tmpdcomplaints@tshwane.gov.za

Members of the public can lodge a complaint with the Ipid on 012 399 0000 or via email at complaints@ipid.gov.za. Downloadable complaints forms are available at www.ipid.gov.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.