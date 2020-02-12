Local News 12.2.2020 01:09 pm

One dead, nine injured when tree falls on minibus in Johannesburg

News24 Wire
One dead, nine injured when tree falls on minibus in Johannesburg

Image: iStock

Three men were found lying trapped inside the front of the vehicle while seven others were found either standing or seated near the vehicle.

A man was killed and nine other people were injured, two of them critically, when a large tree fell on the minibus they were travelling in on Wrench Road in Isando, Johannesburg, on Wednesday morning.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene shortly after 6am to find the minibus in the middle of the road, crushed by a large tree.

“Local authorities began to close off the road while emergency service[s] inspected the situation.

“Three men were found lying trapped inside the front of the vehicle while seven others were found either standing or seated near the vehicle.”

Medics assessed the injured and found that the trapped driver had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life.

“Unfortunately, nothing more could be done by paramedics. The other two [trapped] men were found in a critical condition while seven other men had sustained minor to moderate injuries.”

Meiring said rescue personnel worked for some time to remove parts of the fallen tree while paramedics continued their work.

“After approximately two hours, the men were freed from the vehicle. Paramedics treated the patients and provided the two critically injured with advanced life support interventions.

“After treatment, the patients were transported to various hospitals for further care. The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Lesufi ‘distraught’ by learner deaths 11.2.2020
German tourist dies in boat accident near Witsand, two rescued 10.2.2020
Woman killed, four injured in KwaZulu-Natal head-on crash 7.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Environment ‘Wood mafia’ slowly destroying Magaliesberg mountains

Health SA still coronavirus-free as 61 people test negative

Local News Second crocodile found tied up in Mpumalanga baffles motorists

World From Singapore to UK via the Alps: how one man spread coronavirus

State Capture The bankers, lawyers and liars who enabled state capture


today in print

Read Today's edition