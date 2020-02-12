One dead, nine injured when tree falls on minibus in Johannesburg

A man was killed and nine other people were injured, two of them critically, when a large tree fell on the minibus they were travelling in on Wrench Road in Isando, Johannesburg, on Wednesday morning.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene shortly after 6am to find the minibus in the middle of the road, crushed by a large tree.

“Local authorities began to close off the road while emergency service[s] inspected the situation.

“Three men were found lying trapped inside the front of the vehicle while seven others were found either standing or seated near the vehicle.”

Medics assessed the injured and found that the trapped driver had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life.

“Unfortunately, nothing more could be done by paramedics. The other two [trapped] men were found in a critical condition while seven other men had sustained minor to moderate injuries.”

Meiring said rescue personnel worked for some time to remove parts of the fallen tree while paramedics continued their work.

“After approximately two hours, the men were freed from the vehicle. Paramedics treated the patients and provided the two critically injured with advanced life support interventions.

“After treatment, the patients were transported to various hospitals for further care. The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”

