Second crocodile found tied up in Mpumalanga baffles motorists

Trans African Concessions (TRAC) has confirmed that a crocodile was found tied up by motorists on the N4 highway in Middelburg – the second incident in the province in the past month.

According to TRAC media spokesperson, Solange Soares, the crocodile was found on Saturday at the Arnot off-ramp, reports Middelburg Observer.

The crocodile’s mouth was taped shut and its legs were tied up. A motorist who found the crocodile loaded it into their vehicle.

This is the second incident this year where a crocodile was found tied up along the N4.

Witbank News reported in January that a motorist had accidentally driven over a crocodile at the Ogies off-ramp.

The motorist stopped his vehicle after feeling a bump. When he exited his vehicle to investigate, he found a dead, tied up crocodile on the highway.

In a media inquiry, both the Herpetological Association and the Loskop Nature Reserve stated that they were not informed about the crocodile discoveries.

But with two tied up crocodiles found within a month, speculations arose of the possibility of animal smuggling.

Motorists are urged to contact the Herpetological Association should they come across tied up crocodiles, so that the animals can be safely removed and kept in a safe environment and so that the necessary investigations can be made into these incidents.

Victor Boshoff, chairman of the Herpetological Association, can be contacted at 082 697 9954.

