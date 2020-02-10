German tourist dies in boat accident near Witsand, two rescued

A holiday in Cape Town turned tragic after a German woman died when the boat she and two others were sailing in capsized, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Monday.

The three German citizens were sailing at The Bar, at the Breede River Mouth, when the boat overturned on Sunday.

The couple, both 79, had been visiting their brother, who is also a German citizen and a resident in Cape Town. The brother, 76, owns a holiday house at nearby Witsand.

The NSRI Witsand duty crew responded when the alarm was raised.

According to the NSRI, “on arrival on the scene, we found one man on the boat and a female and a man had been assisted ashore by bystanders”.

The woman was confirmed dead, while the two men survived. The men were brought to the sea rescue station, where they were treated for shock by paramedics.

The woman’s body was placed in the care of police and Western Cape Emergency Medical Services. The capsized boat was towed to shore.

“Police have opened an inquest docket,” NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said.

“Condolences are conveyed to the family and friends of the deceased female.”

