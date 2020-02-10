VIDEOS: All 10 sluice gates opened at Hartbeespoort Dam

All ten gates were opened at Hartbeespoort Dam wall on Saturday morning, reports Kormorant.

Heavy rain over the dam’s catchment area in Gauteng on Friday night caused the dam level to rise rapidly on Saturday morning.

Sirens went off at around midday warning the communities below the dam wall before all ten gates were opened.

Numerous roads across Gauteng were adversely affected by heavy downpours, which started on Thursday evening.

Several accidents on major roadways, including the M1, M3 and N1 highways, also took place, JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said on Saturday.

Botanical Gardens Gauteng flooding pic.twitter.com/v9c1rAtLY2 — BlueHawkTactical (@Bluehawktactic1) February 8, 2020

VIDEO: Flooding in Riverlea Extension, residents say emergency services are not responding. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/7kUMjtYDBr — SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) February 8, 2020

Emergency services and the JMPD were on high alert over the weekend, and motorists were urged to drive with extreme caution.

