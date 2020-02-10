Local News 10.2.2020 08:53 am

Centurion China mall, Centurion Mall ceilings collapse after heavy rains

Marizka Coetzer
Part of the ceiling of the Centurion China mall also collapsed. Photo: Hannes Du Buisson, from Centurion Concerned Citizens.

Centurion Mall management said that there were no injuries reported, and insists the mall is safe for customers.

Tshwane Emergency Services were called to the China Mall in Centurion on Sunday afternoon after part of the ceiling collapsed, reports Centurion Rekord.

“A ceiling of one of the shops collapsed after 12pm this afternoon,” said Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso.

“No injuries were reported.”

The China Mall ceiling collapse took place just hours after part of the ceiling at Centurion Mall collapsed.

Part of Centurion Mall ceiling collapses due to heavy rainfall in Pretoria yesterday. Photo: Nick van Rooyen.

The Centurion Mall centre management confirmed the incident to Centurion Rekord on Sunday morning.

“We can confirm it happened and we were notified about the ceiling this morning.”

“Fortunately no one was hurt. A team is currently on-site cleaning up where the ceiling had collapsed.”

Mabaso said EMS were called to the scene to conduct a safety investigation.

Hannes Du Buisson, from Centurion Concerned Citizens, told Centurion Rekord that the tip-off about the ceiling collapse was reported to the group after 1pm on Sunday.

Du Buisson said reports suggested there were open live wires that hung from the ceiling.

“We asked the fire department and EMS to inspect the mall,” said Du Buisson.

The management, however, said the mall was safe for customers.

