Man drowns at Durban’s South Beach, another man still missing

News24 Wire
Picture: Supplied by NSRI

A woman reportedly managed to get herself out of the water and was transported to hospital.

A man drowned at Durban’s South Beach on Wednesday night when he and two companions got into trouble in the water.

According to KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services spokesperson Robert McKenzie, a woman managed to get herself out of the water and was transported to hospital.

“Sadly, a man was recovered from the water at about 11pm. He had drowned. One person is still missing and search-and-rescue teams are going to continue the search for him [on Thursday] morning.”

