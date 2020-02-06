Man drowns at Durban’s South Beach, another man still missing

A man drowned at Durban’s South Beach on Wednesday night when he and two companions got into trouble in the water.

According to KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services spokesperson Robert McKenzie, a woman managed to get herself out of the water and was transported to hospital.

“Sadly, a man was recovered from the water at about 11pm. He had drowned. One person is still missing and search-and-rescue teams are going to continue the search for him [on Thursday] morning.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.