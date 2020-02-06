Local News 6.2.2020 08:23 am

Three Lephalale Licence Department offices destroyed in fire

News24 Wire
Lephalale Municipality. Image: Facebook.

Police investigations are ongoing and will reveal the cause of the fire.

Three offices of the Lephalale Municipal Licence Department were destroyed in a fire on Tuesday night.

According to a statement by police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, the police were informed about the building which caught fire at around 9pm.

Fire and Rescue Services were deployed and managed to extinguish the fire, which already consumed three offices of the department. The estimated damage is over R100,000 and the police in Lephalale have opened a case of arson for investigation.

The police appeal to anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Warrant Officer Koos Nkoati at 073 146 2868. Alternatively, contact the 24-hour Crime Stop number at 086 001 0111 or your nearest police station.

