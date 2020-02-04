Home affairs extends closing time for February

The department of home affairs has announced that its operating hours have been extended until 7pm at all offices from Monday, 3 to 28 February.

All home affairs offices will serve clients from 8am until 7pm on weekdays, for the whole month, excluding weekends.

The department said they would be prioritising applications and collections for Smart ID cards, birth certificates during the extended operating hours.

Other services rendered would include the issuance of birth certificates, death certificates and applications for amendments and rectifications.

The department urges people who had applied for smart ID cards more than two weeks ago to visit the offices where they had applied for the documents to collect them.

The department also encourages people intending to visit the offices to do so as early as they can on their preferred day.

