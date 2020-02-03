Allegations of corruption against mayor in KZN must be investigated, says IFP

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal has said that the allegations of corruption levelled against the mayor of Alfred Duma Municipality, Vincent Madlala, must be investigated and if found to be true, action must be taken.

This after protesters shut down parts of the town, Ladysmith, on Monday calling for Madlala to step down.

The IFP said that it was concerned about the protest action, a second of its kind, stemming from allegations of corruption and the misuse of public funds at the municipality.

The spokesperson of the police in the province, Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed that a group of residents broke out in a march on Monday morning.

Mbele said police have not received reports about damage to property, adding that the “police are monitoring the situation”.

The IFP’s MPL, Otto Kunene, said the party was informed on Monday that the march led to there being no taxis to ferry workers and community members to town, Ladysmith.

Kunene said the IFP called upon the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), Sipho Hlomuka, to immediately intervene before the situation “gets out of hand”.

“The allegations against the mayor must be investigated if found to be true, appropriate action must be taken.

“The fact that taxis are not available to transport workers to their places of work puts into jeopardy jobs of workers in this difficult economic situation which is facing our country. Businesses are also affected when customers are not able to go to town to buy what they need which disrupts economic activities in this town,” Kunene said.

