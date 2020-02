A woman died after her house went up in flames in Philippi, Cape Town, on Monday morning.

Firefighters rushed to the Kosovo informal settlement just after midnight and managed to contain the fire to a single structure, according to the City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

While clearing the debris, they found the body of a woman with burn wounds.

The police were investigating further.

