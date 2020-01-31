Local News 31.1.2020 01:00 pm

Former racehorse gets second chance after being rescued from certain death

Kristy Kolberg
Former racehorse gets second chance after being rescued from certain death

SPCA inspector Andrea Auerbach has completely fallen in love with Connie.

When Connie arrived at the SPCA, she was tick-ridden, awfully malnourished and had several lacerations across her body caused by severe rain rot.

An emaciated thoroughbred racehorse got a new lease on life when she was rescued by SPCA field inspector Vanessa Lucas and SPCA inspector and horse lover Andrea Auerbach.

“Connie has to be the skinniest horse I’ve ever seen in my life and yet she is so well mannered with an extremely gentle soul,” Auerbach told George Herald.

According to Auerbach, they received a call about an emaciated horse standing in New Dawn Park late on Tuesday evening.

Connie after her treatment on Thursday morning. She is covered with a thin blanket during the day to protect the hairless parts of her skin from the sun. In the evening she gets dressed in a thicker blanket to keep her warm. Photos: Kristy Kolberg

Lucas went out to see the horse that evening, and on Wednesday morning, Auerbach went back with her.

“I gave her one look and told Vanessa that this horse couldn’t stay there,” said Auerbach. Straight away they confiscated the horse from the property.

When Connie arrived at the SPCA, she was tick-ridden, awfully malnourished and had several lacerations across her body caused by severe rain rot. At this stage there is no sign of disease and Connie is being treated for her injuries.

An emaciated Connie in a field before she was rescued.

Upon examination, they not only found that Connie is microchipped, but also that she was a registered racehorse that once lived in Port Elizabeth.

“We don’t know how she got here and what hell this poor horse has been through, but that is all part of her past,” said Auerbach.

Connie will be available for adoption in the near future, but for now, she needs lucerne, teff, any quick-soaking beet, high-fibre horse food and plenty of love.

Connie receives medical treatment.

Please contact the SPCA if you are willing to donate anything towards Connie’s recovery.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Aviation authority’s flight inspection unit members die in George plane crash 24.1.2020
Shock at horrendous parrot deaths in Randburg house 23.1.2020
DA in Western Cape claims ‘dirty’ money was used in George’s ‘war on waste’ 23.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Ramaphosa appoints advocate Nompilo Kholeka Gcale deputy public protector

Motoring News It is over: Mercedes-Benz confirms end of X-Class by May this year

Government Mkhwebane says she’s the victim, but the real victim may be the constitution

Africa Mbeki may become central to peace talks in Zimbabwe

Education Stellenbosch University temporarily bans alcohol in residences


today in print

Read Today's edition