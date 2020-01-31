Former racehorse gets second chance after being rescued from certain death

An emaciated thoroughbred racehorse got a new lease on life when she was rescued by SPCA field inspector Vanessa Lucas and SPCA inspector and horse lover Andrea Auerbach.

“Connie has to be the skinniest horse I’ve ever seen in my life and yet she is so well mannered with an extremely gentle soul,” Auerbach told George Herald.

According to Auerbach, they received a call about an emaciated horse standing in New Dawn Park late on Tuesday evening.

Lucas went out to see the horse that evening, and on Wednesday morning, Auerbach went back with her.

“I gave her one look and told Vanessa that this horse couldn’t stay there,” said Auerbach. Straight away they confiscated the horse from the property.

When Connie arrived at the SPCA, she was tick-ridden, awfully malnourished and had several lacerations across her body caused by severe rain rot. At this stage there is no sign of disease and Connie is being treated for her injuries.

Upon examination, they not only found that Connie is microchipped, but also that she was a registered racehorse that once lived in Port Elizabeth.

“We don’t know how she got here and what hell this poor horse has been through, but that is all part of her past,” said Auerbach.

Connie will be available for adoption in the near future, but for now, she needs lucerne, teff, any quick-soaking beet, high-fibre horse food and plenty of love.

Please contact the SPCA if you are willing to donate anything towards Connie’s recovery.

