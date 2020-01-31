Local News 31.1.2020 07:47 am

Man allegedly secretly takes pictures of female learners in Vanderbijlpark

Elsje Vermeulen
Man allegedly secretly takes pictures of female learners in Vanderbijlpark

Photo for illustration: iStock

A parent’s urgent warning was prompted after ‘a man with dreadlocks’ was seen outside Hoërskool Driehoek secretly taking pictures of unsuspecting female learners.

A worried mother and Vanderbijlpark resident wants to warn other parents to be alert at all times, especially when it comes to their children’s safety.

Denise Roets’ warning was prompted after “a man with dreadlocks” was seen outside Hoërskool Driehoek secretly taking pictures of unsuspecting female learners, reports Vaal Weekblad.

A parent allegedly caught the man red-handed and confronted him. It is not clear what the outcome of the confrontation was.

“I really want parents to realise that there are these kinds of threats out there,” Roets said.

This article was translated from Afrikaans by Nica Schreuder.

