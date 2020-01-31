 
 
Ekurhuleni’s R276m per year empowerment scheme ‘a farce’

Brian Sokutu
Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina.

Three whistleblowers have lifted the lid on the alleged mismanagement, saying it ‘disempowers community-based contractors but benefits the bureaucrats.’

A City of Ekurhuleni empowerment scheme, budgeted at R276 million annually to empower township community-based contractors, has done more harm than good to struggling entrepreneurs, while bureaucrats involved in it are said to be living in opulence. Three whistleblowers this week lifted the lid on the alleged mismanagement of the project, describing it as “a farce and fraud, which disempowers community-based contractors but benefits the bureaucrats at the helm”. Molly Shekeshe, Esau “Jack” Mzunga and Kenneth Tshabalala sharply contradicted public assurances made last year by mayor Mzwandile Masina and mayoral committee member for finance Nkosindiphile Xhakaza on the municipality’s commitment...
