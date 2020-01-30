 
 
30.1.2020

R25m spent, but Mokopane sports complex lie unfinished

Alex Matlala
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo

‘We cannot talk about a capable state when there are mafia-run municipalities such as Mogalakwena,’ the DA’s John Steenhuisen said during a tour of the area.

The construction of a sports complex in the troubled Mogalakwena municipality in Mokopane, outside Polokwane, has raised eyebrows, with millions of rands already having been spent, with little to show for it. The project entailed construction of a reinforced concrete pavilion with a seating capacity of 15,000 people, a soccer pitch, a tennis court, a gym structure, guard house, parking area, the associated irrigation facilities and a drainage system. The project received a budget of R38 million, with construction work having started in February 2016, with a completion date of September 2017. But a visit by the Democratic Alliance (DA)...
