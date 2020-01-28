Local News 28.1.2020 12:23 pm

Body of 12-year-old found hanged in Ladysmith

Nameera Sarjoo
Body of 12-year-old found hanged in Ladysmith

File image for illustration: iStock

A white rope was found tied around the boy’s lifeless body.

The news of a boy alleged to have hanged himself has sent shock waves through Ladysmith.

The 12-year-old boy was found in a shack located in the Watersmeet village on 14 January, the day before the new school year started.

A young family member, whose identity is known to the Ladysmith Gazette, found the body.

Other family members and police were then alerted. When police arrived, they found a white rope around the boy’s neck. Police also found a letter next to the deceased.

There were no visible injuries to the body.

Besters police are investigating the case and request anyone with information to contact them on 036 637 3258 or 08 600 10111 toll-free. Alternatively, the ‘My SAPS’ app can be used.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Massive fire caused by lightning strike at wedding venue in Ladysmith 7.1.2020
15 injured as taxi rolls on N3 outside Ladysmith 6.1.2020
Member of taxi association in Ladysmith, bodyguard dead after drive-by shooting 22.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Deputy minister might have to pay back ‘S&T lobola money’

World Auschwitz survivors sound alarm 75 years after liberation

Crime Notorious Durban ‘drug kingpin’ found with gold-plated AK47

World WATCH: BBC under fire after mistaking LeBron James for Kobe Bryant

World Portuguese hacker identified as source of Luanda Leaks


today in print

Read Today's edition