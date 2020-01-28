Body of 12-year-old found hanged in Ladysmith

The news of a boy alleged to have hanged himself has sent shock waves through Ladysmith.

The 12-year-old boy was found in a shack located in the Watersmeet village on 14 January, the day before the new school year started.

A young family member, whose identity is known to the Ladysmith Gazette, found the body.

Other family members and police were then alerted. When police arrived, they found a white rope around the boy’s neck. Police also found a letter next to the deceased.

There were no visible injuries to the body.

Besters police are investigating the case and request anyone with information to contact them on 036 637 3258 or 08 600 10111 toll-free. Alternatively, the ‘My SAPS’ app can be used.

