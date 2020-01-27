Local News 27.1.2020 09:25 pm

More than 150 firefighters battling Noordhoek blaze in Cape Town

News24 Wire
More than 150 firefighters battling Noordhoek blaze in Cape Town

Picture: iStock

One spotter plane and two helicopters have been waterbombing the area since the afternoon.

More than 150 firefighters are battling a fire in Noordhoek, Cape Town, which flared up at around 06.00am on Monday, according to City of Cape Town fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

While Carelse could not give the exact size of the fire, he said it covered an extensive area with the wind and dry conditions being an aggravating factor.

“We have approximately 15 firefighting appliances at the scene [and] over 150 fire personnel – including three sets of seasonal firefighters,” Carelse said.

“Most vehicles are positioned close to a street called Sleepy Hollow.”

One spotter plane and two helicopters have been waterbombing the area since the afternoon.

Carelse said the main priority was to protect nearby properties, however, no damage or injuries have been reported.

Should the blaze reach Chapman’s Peak, Carelse said, it would put the firefighters at risk.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Firefighters battle Cape Town blaze amid blustery conditions 17.1.2020
Another Gauteng school goes up in flames 17.1.2020
Rain brings joy for Australian firefighters, farmers 17.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Discriminatory apartheid-era black marriage law reversed in high court

Politics Limpopo now the second-biggest province in terms of ANC membership

Crime How tax money goes up in smoke

South Africa ‘It’s good to be back in the country’- Shiraaz Mohamed

Crime Man handed eight life sentences for robbery, rape and kidnapping


today in print

Read Today's edition