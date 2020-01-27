Whistleblower alleges PSC director-general appointed his mistress as chief director

Dovhani Mamphiswana, the Public Service Commission (PSC) director-general, is under fire after he allegedly appointed a woman – reportedly his mistress – as the chief director for professional ethics, Sunday Independent reported.

It is reported that the matter came to light after a whistleblower submitted a complaint in writing to Ben Mthembu, the PSC deputy chairperson on 11 December 2019.

According to Sunday Independent, the whistleblower allegedly left an anonymous letter under the Mthembu’s door.

“The director general has done the exact opposite of what his job expects him to do. Public Service Commission’s duty is to protect the people of this country by fighting against unethical behavior, the practice of nepotism and corruption,” the whistleblower said in the letter.

“Mamphiswana and the woman didn’t disclose their relationship because as an employee who has attended these interviews, I know that the PSC asks the candidates if they have any personal relationships with the staff to save the commission from embarrassment,” the whistleblower added.

The whistleblower said that a formal investigation was not conducted after the official complaint because Mamphiswana is “untouchable as he is politically connected”.

Another source inside the PSC claims that this wasn’t the first time Mamphiswana “has done favours for this woman in the public service commission”.

Mamphiswana allegedly sat in a meeting which suggested the appointment of the woman, who is reportedly the mother of his child.

The unnamed woman, whose child was reportedly born seven years ago, started in her new position on 1 December, 2019.

Mamphiswana refused to answer any questions regarding the matter on Friday.

The alleged mistress was called in order to discuss her appointment, but she did not answer.

Humphrey Ramafoko, the PSC’s spokesperson, claimed the commission has not yet received the complaint against Mamphiswana.

It is reported that the alleged mistress was one of the five people that got interviewed for the position at the PSC’s head office in Pretoria on 23 October 2019.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.