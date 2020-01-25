Local News 25.1.2020 01:45 pm

Emfuleni municipality rubbish uncollected since December, say residents

Zacharia Nale
The situation on Sunday afternoon as residents dumped their rubbish at the gates of the Emfuleni Local Municipality offices in Vanderbijlpark. Photo: Zacharia Nale

Community members claim the municipality is ignoring their pleas to collect their rubbish, and said they would continue to do so until their demands were met.

The community that stays near the Emfuleni Local Municipality (ELM) main building offices in Vanderbijlpark continues to dump their garbage at the main gate of the municipality.

Last Saturday, Sedibeng Ster spotted some of the community members dumping their rubbish in plastic bags at the main gate, despite the fact that the municipality workers were busy cleaning the entrance.

When one of the community members was asked why he was dumping rubbish at the municipality entrance, he said that the municipality hasn’t collected their rubbish since December last year.

“As the community in this area, we volunteered to help the municipality with the collection of the rubbish but we were ignored, that is why we will continue to dump here until this issue of service delivery is addressed.

“Throughout the whole December holidays, parks have also not been maintained,” said the resident, who introduced himself as Willie.

Every Monday morning, ELM employees park their cars outside the premises because of the plastic bags of rubbish that block the entrance to the offices.

Meanwhile, Sedibeng Ster sent photos of the situation to the communication department of ELM for a response, but no comment was received at the time of going to print.

