Pastor finds body of naked woman floating in Eastern Cape dam with her hands and feet bound

The naked body of a woman, with her hands and feet bound and head wrapped in a towel, has been discovered in a lake in Bethelsdorp in the Eastern Cape.

There were rings on her wedding finger when her body was found on Thursday, according to police.

A local pastor made the gruesome discovery when he went to his usual praying ground near the lake, behind the West End swimming pool.

“Initially, he thought it was a cardboard box but on closer inspection, he discovered that it was the body of a naked woman,” said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu in a statement.

The Port Elizabeth K9 Search and Rescue Unit retrieved the body from the water.

Naidu said no visible injuries were noted, but a post-mortem examination would be conducted to determine the cause of death as well as the race and age of the woman.

Police are investigating a case of murder and are trying to trace the woman’s next of kin.

Anyone who can assist in identifying the woman, who is aware of a missing woman, or who can assist in tracing the perpetrator, has been urged to contact the police.

