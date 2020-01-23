Protesters in Newcastle loot foreign-owned shops

Protesters in Osizweni have barricaded most exit roads leading to Madadeni and town with skip bins and burning tyres on Thursday morning.

A Newcastle Advertiser journalist witnessed looting at the Five Star corner shop, owned by a Pakistani national, next to the local municipality building. The looting went on for about 20 minutes before police arrived and the crowd dispersed.

Looters got away with items such as crates of cold drinks, bread, and maize meal.

Another shop owner, Pakistani national Akash Habib, who owns a shop in Kwamakhasane, said looters gathered at his shop just after 1am.

“They came to my shop and took everything. I’m left with absolutely nothing, not even a 10 cent to my name. I called police, but by the time they arrived, it was over for my shop. They had taken everything.”

Habib was at the Osizweni police station, reporting the case.

In another incident, police were present and used rubber bullets on some of the protesters who were burning tyres on the road and had rocks blocking the road.

The crowd dispersed after police fired rubber bullets.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.