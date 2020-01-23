Local News 23.1.2020 12:10 pm

Protesters in Newcastle loot foreign-owned shops

Charmaine Mazibuko
Protesters in Newcastle loot foreign-owned shops

Looters in Newcastle got away with items such as crates of cold drinks, breads and maize meal. Images: Newcastle Advertiser

Shops owned by foreigners have been looted on at least three separate occasions in Newcastle.

Protesters in Osizweni have barricaded most exit roads leading to Madadeni and town with skip bins and burning tyres on Thursday morning.

A Newcastle Advertiser journalist witnessed looting at the Five Star corner shop, owned by a Pakistani national, next to the local municipality building. The looting went on for about 20 minutes before police arrived and the crowd dispersed.

Looting taking place at the Five Star corner shop.

Looters got away with items such as crates of cold drinks, bread, and maize meal.

Another shop owner, Pakistani national Akash Habib, who owns a shop in Kwamakhasane, said looters gathered at his shop just after 1am.

“They came to my shop and took everything. I’m left with absolutely nothing, not even a 10 cent to my name. I called police, but by the time they arrived, it was over for my shop. They had taken everything.”

Akash Habib’s shop was looted by protesters, and he is left with nothing.

Habib was at the Osizweni police station, reporting the case.

In another incident, police were present and used rubber bullets on some of the protesters who were burning tyres on the road and had rocks blocking the road.

A tyre burns on the Utrecht road.

Looting chaos.

The crowd dispersed after police fired rubber bullets.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Diepsloot residents build barricades as protest action against foreign nationals continues 23.1.2020
WATCH: Journalist Karima Brown protests outside Parktown Boys #JusticeForEnoch 21.1.2020
WATCH: Tyres burnt, roads blocked in QwaQwa protest over water 20.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News KwaZulu-Natal taxi driver turned midwife gets R40K after helping woman to give birth

State Capture Former Eskom board chair Zola Tsotsi testifies at Zondo commission on The New Age contract

Courts Muslim major wins SANDF headscarf case

Eish! Journalists stage Luthuli House walkout after waiting more than an hour for Magashule

Politics EFF ex-employee Maggie Klaas wins CCMA case but party still doesn’t want to pay


today in print

Read Today's edition