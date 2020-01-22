Eskom announces Sikonathi Mantshantsha as new spokesperson

Eskom has released a statement announcing the appointment of financial journalist Sikonathi Mantshantsha as its national spokesperson.

“I am happy to announce Sikonathi Mantshansha will be joining the Eskom team, in corporate affairs, as our media liaison,” Eskom chief executive officer (CEO) André de Ruyter said in a statement.

“His appointment is a firm step from our side to strengthen our efforts to improve Eskom’s image, to add another layer of success to our media response strategies in order to be more direct and proactive when engaging with media and other interest groups,” he added.

Breaking-through into the media industry in 2004, Sikonathi started as the chief editorial researcher at Media24, later joining FinWeek and Fin24.com as a financial journalist for five years.

In 2015, Mantshantsha was promoted to money and investment editor and later became the deputy editor of the Financial Mail, where he remained until June 2019. In July 2019, he was appointed the associate director of the Daily Maverick & Scorpio.

“Sikonathi is well respected within the media industry and has shown increased growth and authority in each of his roles,” reads Eskom’s statement.

De Ruyter also thanked Eskom’s deputy spokesperson, Dikatso Mothae, for temporarily handling the responsibilities of the company’s spokesperson.

Mantshantsha will begin his new role on 1 February.

