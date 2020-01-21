Braamfontein to experience road closures for road resurfacing programme

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) will be embarking on a road resurfacing programme concentrating on deep patching on the M1 North Smit Street offramp, Braamfontein.
The closure will commence from Wednesday, 22 January, ending on 28 January and will take place outside of peak hours in order to reduce traffic congestion.
The work is scheduled as follows, arranged by date and corresponding road closure times:
Wednesday 22-January-2020: 9:30AM-15:00PM
Thursday 23-January-2020: 9:30AM-15:00PM
Friday 24-January-2020: 9:30AM-15:00PM
Saturday 25-January-2020: 9:30AM-16:00PM
Sunday 26-January-2020: 9:30AM-16:00PM
Monday 27-January-2020: 9:30AM-15:00PM
Tuesday 28-January-2020: 9:30AM-15:00PM
Alternative off-ramps for motorists are as follows:
- Carr Street Offramp – Just Before Smit Offramp
- Empire Road Offramp – Just After Smit Offramp
- Jan Smuts Avenue offramp – Just After Empire Rd Offramp
The Johannesburg Roads Agency apologised for any inconvenience caused.
