Local News 21.1.2020 11:37 am

Braamfontein to experience road closures for road resurfacing programme

Citizen reporter
Braamfontein to experience road closures for road resurfacing programme

Roadworks. Picture: Twitter

Motorists are advised to use the Carr Street, Empire Road and Jan Smuts Avenue offramps as alternatives.

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) will be embarking on a road resurfacing programme concentrating on deep patching on the M1 North Smit Street offramp, Braamfontein.

The closure will commence from Wednesday, 22 January, ending on 28 January and will take place outside of peak hours in order to reduce traffic congestion.

The work is scheduled as follows, arranged by date and corresponding road closure times:

Wednesday 22-January-2020: 9:30AM-15:00PM
Thursday 23-January-2020: 9:30AM-15:00PM
Friday 24-January-2020: 9:30AM-15:00PM
Saturday 25-January-2020: 9:30AM-16:00PM
Sunday 26-January-2020: 9:30AM-16:00PM
Monday 27-January-2020: 9:30AM-15:00PM
Tuesday 28-January-2020: 9:30AM-15:00PM

Alternative off-ramps for motorists are as follows:

  • Carr Street Offramp – Just Before Smit Offramp
  • Empire Road Offramp – Just After Smit Offramp
  • Jan Smuts Avenue offramp – Just After Empire Rd Offramp

The Johannesburg Roads Agency apologised for any inconvenience caused.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Prasa is a ‘broken entity’, Mbalula admits at last 16.1.2020
WATCH: Train on fire at Braamfontein depot 20.12.2019
JMPD stats show more Joburg motorists nabbed for drunk driving 27.9.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics EFF ex-employee Maggie Klaas wins CCMA case but party still doesn’t want to pay

Government Stop interfering at SOEs, Ramaphosa instructs party leaders

Breaking News Moya Phosa passes away after illness, stroke

Africa Angola vows to bring back billionaire Dos Santos over graft claims

Government SA is not dysfunctional, says Ramaphosa in first 2020 letter to the nation


today in print

Read Today's edition