Braamfontein to experience road closures for road resurfacing programme

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) will be embarking on a road resurfacing programme concentrating on deep patching on the M1 North Smit Street offramp, Braamfontein.

The closure will commence from Wednesday, 22 January, ending on 28 January and will take place outside of peak hours in order to reduce traffic congestion.

The work is scheduled as follows, arranged by date and corresponding road closure times:

Wednesday 22-January-2020: 9:30AM-15:00PM

Thursday 23-January-2020: 9:30AM-15:00PM

Friday 24-January-2020: 9:30AM-15:00PM

Saturday 25-January-2020: 9:30AM-16:00PM

Sunday 26-January-2020: 9:30AM-16:00PM

Monday 27-January-2020: 9:30AM-15:00PM

Tuesday 28-January-2020: 9:30AM-15:00PM

Alternative off-ramps for motorists are as follows:

Carr Street Offramp – Just Before Smit Offramp

Empire Road Offramp – Just After Smit Offramp

Jan Smuts Avenue offramp – Just After Empire Rd Offramp

The Johannesburg Roads Agency apologised for any inconvenience caused.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.