Local News 17.1.2020 11:25 am

Family of four found dead in their Secunda home

Arisja Misselhorn
Family of four found dead in their Secunda home

The tragic scene where a family of four were found dead in their Secunda home. Photo: Arisja Misselhorn

The names of the deceased cannot be released until the next of kin have been informed.

Four people were found dead in a house in Secunda on Friday morning, reports Ridge Times.

According to police spokesperson, Capt Gerhard Elmes, the names of the deceased cannot be released until the next of kin have been informed.

He confirmed that a shooting incident happened in the house and that the bodies of a man, his wife, their son and an older woman were found.

It is not yet clear how the family died.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Legendary businessman Richard Maponya dies aged 99 6.1.2020
The late Bobbi Kristina Brown’s boyfriend Nick Gordon dies aged 30 2.1.2020
I’ve had enough of these lazy big-city Christmas cousins 30.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Your lifestyle Three surprising ways divorce can affect your will

Education Fake news? Anger over ‘racist’ hair rules for Hoërskool Delmas pupils

World IN PICS: Secret mission saves Australia’s ‘dinosaur trees’ from bushfires

Politics Hands off Ramaphosa and Gordhan, ANC veterans demand

Telkom to implement retrenchments, with 3,000 jobs on the line


today in print

Read Today's edition