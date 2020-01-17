Family of four found dead in their Secunda home

Four people were found dead in a house in Secunda on Friday morning, reports Ridge Times.

According to police spokesperson, Capt Gerhard Elmes, the names of the deceased cannot be released until the next of kin have been informed.

He confirmed that a shooting incident happened in the house and that the bodies of a man, his wife, their son and an older woman were found.

It is not yet clear how the family died.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

