Teen dies after tree falls on shack in Witbank settlement

All was well at Empumelelweni Marikana section until a strong wind disturbed the peace in the area and led to tragedy.

The neighbours of Ntombi Selahle were awakened by her screams on Monday, after a big tree fell on her shack, killing her last born daughter, 14-year-old Tlhologelo Selahle, reports Witbank News.

“I screamed for help and neighbours came to help me, but the tree was too big for us to lift. Paramedics and the fire department tried their best but the tree was just too big. Even with the use of two cranes, we only lifted the tree after several attempts,” said Ntombi.

A neighbour said that after hearing her screams, he went to the shack to find out what had happened, only to be met by the huge tree that had fallen on the shack.

The neighbour said it was incredibly painful to witness such a sad scene when one could do nothing to help.

He said the tree was on top of Tlhologelo, who remained alive for a while following the tree’s fall.

Everything inside the shack was destroyed and Tlhologelo’s body was only retrieved at about 1am.

Tlhologelo was a learner at Pine Ridge Combined School.

“She was a sweet girl who loved her school and was looking forward to start grade seven at her school; it was such a huge loss and a painful one,” added the sad mother.

Tlhologelo will be buried at Hammanskraal in Pretoria on Saturday.

