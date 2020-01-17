Local News 17.1.2020 10:15 am

Dead crocodile with legs tied up found on highway in Witbank

Zita Goldswain
Dead crocodile with legs tied up found on highway in Witbank

This crocodile with its front legs tied up was found on the N4. Image: Witbank News

A man felt a bump as he drove over something in the road and found the dead crocodile, which he took back to his house to bury.

Imagine driving on the highway, driving over something, stopping and finding a crocodile with its front legs tied up in the middle of the road on the N4 highway in Witbank, reports Witbank News.

Steven Barham was on his way home from Pretoria on January 7, and close to the Ogies turn-off, he felt a bump as he went over something in the road.

“At first I thought it might be a dog or even a goat. Curiosity got the better of me and I turned around. I could not believe my eyes when I saw a crocodile in the road with its front legs ties up. I could see the poor animal was dead.”

As so many stories of hijackings are told every day, Barham at first was very weary to get out, and waited a good 15 minutes before he eventually got out of his bakkie.

“I knew that this animal could cause an accident if a smaller car [drove] over it, so I loaded it into my bakkie, took it to my place and buried it on the grounds.”

If you know where this crocodile came from, let Witbank News know on 013 656 2490.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Teen dies after tree falls on shack in Witbank settlement 17.1.2020
Why CapeNature allowed this croc to be shot after it scared the kids 11.1.2020
10-year-old girl allegedly raped in Witbank 30.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Your lifestyle Three surprising ways divorce can affect your will

Education Fake news? Anger over ‘racist’ hair rules for Hoërskool Delmas pupils

World IN PICS: Secret mission saves Australia’s ‘dinosaur trees’ from bushfires

Politics Hands off Ramaphosa and Gordhan, ANC veterans demand

Telkom to implement retrenchments, with 3,000 jobs on the line


today in print

Read Today's edition