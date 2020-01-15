Chiefs sign Kenyan international Akumu Agay

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of Kenyan international and former Zesco United player Akumu Agay.

His senior career started at Gor Mahia where he helped them win the 2013 Kenyan Premier League before moving to Sudan’s Al Khartoum and later Zesco.

The 27 year-old arrives at Chiefs after the club parted ways with Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei, who joined the club from Tanzanian giants Simba SC, but without having been featured for the team.

“We would like to welcome a new Glamour Boy – Akumu Agay to the Amakhosi Family‚” Chiefs posted on their Twitter account on Wednesday.

Akumu joins the club on a free transfer.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.