Local News 15.1.2020 04:17 pm

Chiefs sign Kenyan international Akumu Agay

Phakaaathi reporter
Chiefs sign Kenyan international Akumu Agay

Kaizer Chiefs new signing Akumu Agay - Image: Twitter / Kaizer Chiefs

Akumu Agay joins the club on a free transfer.

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of Kenyan international and former Zesco United player Akumu Agay.

His senior career started at Gor Mahia where he helped them win the 2013 Kenyan Premier League before moving to Sudan’s Al Khartoum and later Zesco.

The 27 year-old arrives at Chiefs after the club parted ways with Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei, who joined the club from Tanzanian giants Simba SC, but without having been featured for the team.

“We would like to welcome a new Glamour Boy – Akumu Agay to the Amakhosi Family‚” Chiefs posted on their Twitter account on Wednesday.

Akumu joins the club on a free transfer.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Wits confirm Chiefs defender Lorenzo Gordinho’s signing 15.1.2020
I didn’t know Ernst Middendorp – Zinnbauer 15.1.2020
Chiefs’ biggest asset is versatility 15.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

‘Bruised’ Trollip livid at ‘coalition discussions’ between Zille and Holomisa

Mboweni not afraid to be ‘burnt at the stake’ while defending SARB from nationalisation

Courts Farmers still struggle due to ban on cattle auctions

Parliament You’re not allowed to know facts about Ramaphosa’s flight to RWC final

‘VBS millions’ funded Soweto restaurant run by Malema’s cousin – Pauli van Wyk


today in print

Read Today's edition