Local News 15.1.2020 01:24 pm

Community activist shot outside court in KZN

Mosa Khoele
Emergency services attending to the injured victim outside the Verulam Family Court. Image: Phoenix Sun

A known community activist is in a critical condition after he was shot outside the Verulam Family Court in the Verulam CBD, KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning, reports Phoenix Sun.

According to reports, the victim, Yousuf Ahmed Deedat, was allegedly walking towards the direction of the court when an unknown suspect pulled out a firearm and shot him in the head.

The suspect fled on foot before getting into a getaway vehicle.

The victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police are investigating the motive of the shooting.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

