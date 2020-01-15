Community activist shot outside court in KZN

A known community activist is in a critical condition after he was shot outside the Verulam Family Court in the Verulam CBD, KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning, reports Phoenix Sun.

According to reports, the victim, Yousuf Ahmed Deedat, was allegedly walking towards the direction of the court when an unknown suspect pulled out a firearm and shot him in the head.

The suspect fled on foot before getting into a getaway vehicle.

The victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police are investigating the motive of the shooting. Updates to follow as more information is made available.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.