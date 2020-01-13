Local News 13.1.2020 11:27 am

Durban building on fire

News24 Wire
Image: Twitter / Rescue Care - Building on fire in Maydon Rd, Maydon Wharf.

There are no injuries reported at this stage.

A building caught alight in Maydon Road, Maydon Wharf in Durban, paramedic services said on Monday morning.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the top part of the building was “well alight” before 08AM.

“There are no injuries reported at this stage, but we are on standby. The Durban fire department is on the scene with multiple water carriers and [officials] are attacking the fire from different angles.”

Jamieson said the road was closed to allow easier access for emergency vehicles.

