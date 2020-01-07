WATCH: Massive fire caused by lightning strike at wedding venue in Ladysmith

A vicious electrical storm hit Ladysmith on Monday night, and led to Thandana Wedding and Conference Venue being burnt down due to a lightning strike that hit the building.

Staff did their best to contain the fire, but the entire structure went up in flames in a matter of minutes, reports Ladysmith Gazette.

The Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene and battled the blaze, but could not save the building.

At this stage, the cost of the damage is unknown.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.