Gauteng man fighting for his life after snakebite

A Gauteng man was taken to hospital early on Monday after being bitten by a snake near the Hartebeesspruit River in Kameeldrift.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a 35-year-old male had been bitten on the knee by what has been identified as a Rinkhals snake,” Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement on Monday.

Upon assessment, medics found the patient was in a serious condition suffering from a cytotoxic bite.

“The patient was treated on the scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner, who provided manual ventilation to assist him to breathe,” Herbst said.

He was stabilised and later transported to hospital for further treatment.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.