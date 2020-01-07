Local News 7.1.2020 07:15 am

Gauteng man fighting for his life after snakebite

News24 Wire
Gauteng man fighting for his life after snakebite

A dangerously venomous Rinkhals (Hemachatus haemachatus) snake. Image: Willem Van Zyl/iStock

Upon assessment, medics found the patient was in a serious condition suffering from a cytotoxic bite from a Rinkhals snake.

A Gauteng man was taken to hospital early on Monday after being bitten by a snake near the Hartebeesspruit River in Kameeldrift.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a 35-year-old male had been bitten on the knee by what has been identified as a Rinkhals snake,” Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement on Monday.

Upon assessment, medics found the patient was in a serious condition suffering from a cytotoxic bite.

“The patient was treated on the scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner, who provided manual ventilation to assist him to breathe,” Herbst said.

He was stabilised and later transported to hospital for further treatment.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Hartbeespoort man trapped in car dies during floods 10.12.2019
Hartbeespoort’s well-known hermit found dead outside tent 27.6.2019
Victims of horror farm attack still plan to marry in style 30.5.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Trump warns Iran of ‘major retaliation,’ threatens sanctions on Iraq

General Eskom’s plan to spend R1.8bn in bonuses a ‘slap’ in consumers’ faces – unions

Crime Man, 30, arrested in connection with Zinhle Muthwa’s murder

Cricket England take 46-run first innings lead as Proteas bowled out for 223

World US compared to Nazis, Isis after Trump tweets about destroying cultural sites in Iran


today in print

Read Today's edition