Apartment block in Randburg gutted after fire

Three apartments caught fire on the third storey of a block of flats in Ferndale, Randburg on January 1.

Newzroom Afrika reported live from the scene, and after speaking to residents, it remains unclear what started the fire.

Block of flats on fire on Oxford Road in Randburg… pic.twitter.com/nArwBVZoSl — African Child (@ZikhonaTshona) January 1, 2020

Residents are still not being allowed access to the building.

A child was taken to hospital after suffering burn wounds, SABC News reports.

A child has been rushed to hospital with burn wounds after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Randburg north of Johannesburg. Emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe says the cause of the fire is being investigated #sabcnews — SAfm news (@SAfmnews) January 1, 2020

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

