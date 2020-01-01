Local News 1.1.2020 12:25 pm

Apartment block in Randburg gutted after fire

Citizen reporter
A view of the fire in Cork Avenue, Randburg. Image: Twitter/video screenshot/@@ZikhonaTshona

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Three apartments caught fire on the third storey of a block of flats in Ferndale, Randburg on January 1.

Newzroom Afrika reported live from the scene, and after speaking to residents, it remains unclear what started the fire. 

Residents are still not being allowed access to the building.

A child was taken to hospital after suffering burn wounds, SABC News reports.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

