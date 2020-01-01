Apartment block in Randburg gutted after fire

Three apartments caught fire on the third storey of a block of flats in Ferndale, Randburg on January 1.
Newzroom Afrika reported live from the scene, and after speaking to residents, it remains unclear what started the fire.
FIRE : OXFORD CNR CORK. FERNDALE. RANDBURG. JHB. GP. BLOCK OF FLATS ON FIRE.@CityofJoburgZA @JoburgMPD @AsktheChiefJMPD
— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) January 1, 2020
Block of flats on fire on Oxford Road in Randburg… pic.twitter.com/nArwBVZoSl
— African Child (@ZikhonaTshona) January 1, 2020
Residents are still not being allowed access to the building.
A child was taken to hospital after suffering burn wounds, SABC News reports.
A child has been rushed to hospital with burn wounds after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Randburg north of Johannesburg. Emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe says the cause of the fire is being investigated #sabcnews
— SAfm news (@SAfmnews) January 1, 2020
Updates to follow as more information is made available.
(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)
