 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Local News 31.12.2019 06:05 am

Dark new year for some in Soweto as Eskom gets tough

Gcina Ntsaluba
PREMIUM!
Dark new year for some in Soweto as Eskom gets tough

Eskom pylons.

Soweto receives its electricity directly from the utility, instead of Joburg’s City Power, and Eskom is owed R16.1 billion by Soweto residents.

It will be a dark new year for some Soweto residents whose power was cut off by Eskom due to illegal electricity connections and unpaid bills, as they struggle to get on the right side of the power utility, which has decided to get tough against defaulters. Soweto receives its electricity directly from the utility, instead of Joburg’s City Power, and Eskom is owed R16.1 billion by Soweto residents. Johannes Radebe, who lives in Protea Glen Extension 1, said his electricity was cut off in September after Eskom did a meter box audit on his house and discovered an illegal...
Related Stories
The good, the bad and the ugly continues 30.12.2019
Eskom threat of a dark Christmas for Soweto proves empty 27.12.2019
Some Joburg residents celebrate Christmas without power as fire destroys Cleveland substation 25.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.