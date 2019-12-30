Nelspruit police to investigate bomb scare hoax

Authorities were summoned to the office building of the Nelspruit SAPS on Saturday evening after an anonymous bomb threat was received, reports Lowvelder.

Provincial spokesperson, Brig Leonard Hlathi, confirmed that a warning was received at approximately 19:00, pertaining an explosive device which had allegedly been planted on the eighth floor of the police station.

“There was a bomb scare and we have registered a case for that matter,” he said.

All relevant authorities were called to the scene to assist in detecting and defusing the bomb, which included the Bomb Disposal Unit and the K9 dog unit, according to Hlathi.

“We searched the building thoroughly from top to bottom, but it turned out to be a hoax,” he concluded.

A high-ranking police official at the station explained that an individual had phoned 10111, informing them that there was a bomb in the command centre, also referred to as the war room by police members, on the eighth floor.

“We will get hold of him. A docket has been opened for further investigation. He wasted precious resources which could have been utilised for other things.”

The official added that the whole building had to be evacuated to a safe zone in the parking lot, and that they had also cordoned off Bester Street in front of the station.

Hlathi urged the community to refrain from making silly prank calls which only act to disrupt the community and normal policing activities.

