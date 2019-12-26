Limpopo welcomes 297 Christmas babies

297 babies were born in the province on Christmas Day which includes 144 boys and 154 girls.

This year department recorded only one teenage pregnancy where the mother was 16-years-old.

Special thanks to Team Bophelong @HealthLimpopo latest deliveries are @ 79, 45 girls and 34boys. All mothers and their babies are doing well. Youngest mother is 19years as compared to last year when we had 13years old. Welldone Pietersburg hospital for Triplets pic.twitter.com/8fdLuj6WlM — Dr Phophi Ramathuba (@PhophiRamathuba) December 25, 2019

“All mothers and babies are doing well,” says Health MEC, Dr Phophi Ramathuba.

