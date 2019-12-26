Local News 26.12.2019 12:46 pm

Limpopo welcomes 297 Christmas babies

Review Online
Limpopo welcomes 297 Christmas babies

All mothers and babies are doing well.

297 babies were born in the province on Christmas Day which includes 144 boys and 154 girls.

This year department recorded only one teenage pregnancy where the mother was 16-years-old.

“All mothers and babies are doing well,” says Health MEC, Dr Phophi Ramathuba.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
More than 1,000 babies born in SA on Christmas Day 26.12.2018
KZN welcomes at least 45 Christmas babies 25.12.2018
Ten babies born in North West in early hours of Christmas Day 25.12.2018


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education DBE disputes insensitivity claims over Komape case

Your lifestyle A peek into 2020 – what the stars foretell

Editor's Blog Chiefs: Catch us if… Sundowns (cuts in): hold my beer…

Celebrities Video of Khaya Mthethwa opening up about his marriage surfaces

Columns Our top Google searches of the decade were just plain embarrassing


today in print

Read Today's edition