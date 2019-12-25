Local News 25.12.2019 02:21 pm

Body of KZN boy who got lost in December floods discovered on Christmas Day

Citizen reporter
An IPSS ambulance | Photo: IPSS Medical Rescue

The body has been handed over to the local police and his family is said to be relieved.

After five days of searching, the body of a nine-year-old KwaZulu-Natal boy who got swept away during recent floods in the area has been recovered.

News24 reports that IPSS Medical Rescue confirmed that they had found the body of Siyabonga Ndlovu on Wednesday.

“Our condolences go out to family and friends. We are grateful that closure could be brought to all involved,” said IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst.

Herbst’s colleague, Dylan Meyrick, added that the body had been handed over to the local police.

“The family [is] extremely relieved, it brought closure for them but probably on the worst day of the year that it could have happened. Christmas will never be the same again for the family,” said Meyrick.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

