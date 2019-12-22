Man seriously injured after being struck by lightning in Mpumalanga

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene in Bethal, Mpumalanga on Saturday afternoon to find a man with serious injuries after being struck by lightning.

It is believed the man fell off a planter, a farm implement usually towed behind a tractor, after the lightning struck the farming equipment.

Advanced life support interventions were necessary before he was transported to hospital for further treatment.

It is not known what circumstances led to the incident.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.