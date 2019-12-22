Local News 22.12.2019 01:55 pm

Man seriously injured after being struck by lightning in Mpumalanga

Citizen reporter
Man seriously injured after being struck by lightning in Mpumalanga

File image for illustration: iStock

It is believed the man fell off a planter after the lightning struck the farming equipment in Bethal.

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene in Bethal, Mpumalanga on Saturday afternoon to find a man with serious injuries after being struck by lightning. 

It is believed the man fell off a planter, a farm implement usually towed behind a tractor, after the lightning struck the farming equipment. 

Advanced life support interventions were necessary before he was transported to hospital for further treatment. 

It is not known what circumstances led to the incident. 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
One dead, four injured by lighting strike in Free State 20.12.2019
France hit by second day of massive strike over pension reform 6.12.2019
Largest strike in decades gets under way in France 5.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Former Eskom managers arrested for alleged R745m in fraud and corruption at Kusile

Business News WATCH: Coal conveyor, silo on fire at Eskom’s Majuba power station

World Thailand’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ serial killer re-arrested after early release

Celebrities Charlize Theron recalls the night her mother killed her father: ‘I’m not ashamed’

Courts High Court rules credit providers overcharged on client’s legal fees


today in print

Read Today's edition