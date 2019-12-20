WATCH: Train on fire at Braamfontein depot

Footage has surfaced showing smoke coming from stationery trains near the Nelson Mandela bridge.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has confirmed the fire at its depot in Braamfontein and said it was currently trying to establish the extent of the damage, EWN reported.

No injuries have been reported and Prasa confirmed the train was not carrying passengers. The cause of the blaze is still unclear.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

