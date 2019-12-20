Local News 20.12.2019 03:30 pm

WATCH: Train on fire at Braamfontein depot

Citizen reporter
WATCH: Train on fire at Braamfontein depot

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has been ordered to reinstate its Western Cape Regional Security Manager. Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks

No injuries have been reported and Prasa confirmed the train was not carrying passengers.

Footage has surfaced showing smoke coming from stationery trains near the Nelson Mandela bridge.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has confirmed the fire at its depot in Braamfontein and said it was currently trying to establish the extent of the damage, EWN reported.

No injuries have been reported and Prasa confirmed the train was not carrying passengers. The cause of the blaze is still unclear.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
One person rushed to hospital following Durban factory blaze 18.12.2019
Russia’s only aircraft carrier on fire in port 12.12.2019
IN PICS: 44 passengers lose possessions in N1 bus fire 11.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Former Eskom managers arrested for alleged R745m in fraud and corruption at Kusile

Business News WATCH: Coal conveyor, silo on fire at Eskom’s Majuba power station

World Thailand’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ serial killer re-arrested after early release

Celebrities Charlize Theron recalls the night her mother killed her father: ‘I’m not ashamed’

Courts High Court rules credit providers overcharged on client’s legal fees


today in print

Read Today's edition