One dead, four injured by lighting strike in Free State

A lightning strike killed one and injured four other people near Fairways in Botshabelo in the Free State on Wednesday afternoon, reports Bloemfontein Courant.

Spokesperson for the provincial Emergency Medical Services Sipho Towa said paramedics were called after 4pm to attend to the scene.

On arrival, the victims were found lying on the ground. One was declared dead on the scene and the four others were transported to Botshabelo Hospital to be treated for minor to moderate injuries. Meanwhile, the South African Weather Services’ Elani Heyneke said the golden rule was “when thunder roars, go indoors”. She further urged people to exercise the safety precaution during thunderstorms. What to do during a thunderstorm: Stay inside a stable building;

Stay in the middle of the room;

Stay away from water, windows, and plugged electronic cables;

Being inside a car is also safe if there is no other option;

When outside, find the lowest point and do the lightning crouch; What not to do during thunderstorms: Do not seek shelter on hilltops, under unprotected gazebos or picnic shelters, under a tree, or telephone and power lines;

Do not seek shelter in isolated sheds; OFM News

