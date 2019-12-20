VIDEO: Unconscious man saved by microlight pilot who spotted his body on KZN beach

A microlight pilot who has opted to not be identified will be remembered as the hero who alerted authorities to what was initially assumed to be a body on a remote beach far north of Tugela Mouth on Thursday morning, reports North Coast Courier.

Miraculously, and after a 15-hour long operation to recover the body, it was discovered that the man was in fact alive, but in a critical condition.

Reaching the area proved difficult and teams from Police Search and Rescue hiked for kilometres to reach the unconscious man.

He was stabilised by paramedics before a treacherous hike back to an awaiting ambulance, said IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst. The man was then taken to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.