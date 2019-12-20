Local News 20.12.2019 11:33 am

VIDEO: Unconscious man saved by microlight pilot who spotted his body on KZN beach

Juan Venter
VIDEO: Unconscious man saved by microlight pilot who spotted his body on KZN beach

The unconscious man who was presumed to be dead lying on the beach at Tugela. Image: North Coast Courier

The anonymous pilot spotted the body and alerted authorities, who proceeded to rescue him and take him to hospital.

A microlight pilot who has opted to not be identified will be remembered as the hero who alerted authorities to what was initially assumed to be a body on a remote beach far north of Tugela Mouth on Thursday morning, reports North Coast Courier.

Miraculously, and after a 15-hour long operation to recover the body, it was discovered that the man was in fact alive, but in a critical condition.

Reaching the area proved difficult and teams from Police Search and Rescue hiked for kilometres to reach the unconscious man.

He was stabilised by paramedics before a treacherous hike back to an awaiting ambulance, said IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst.

The man was then taken to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Rescued seal relocated and ready for release 18.12.2019
Boomslang takes refuge in KZN family’s toilet after being attacked by birds 11.12.2019
Traditional healer rescued after being trapped for five days on Limpopo mountain 7.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Former Eskom managers arrested for alleged R745m in fraud and corruption at Kusile

Business News WATCH: Coal conveyor, silo on fire at Eskom’s Majuba power station

World Thailand’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ serial killer re-arrested after early release

Celebrities Charlize Theron recalls the night her mother killed her father: ‘I’m not ashamed’

Courts High Court rules credit providers overcharged on client’s legal fees


today in print

Read Today's edition