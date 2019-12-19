Money owed by sports association for intellectually impaired prevents teams from competing internationally 

The SA Sports Association for the Intellectually Impaired (Sasa-II) has no funds available for teams to compete in other countries, reports George Herald.

Their executive committee is not in favour of self-funding by the athletes, and, on top of this, Sasa-II has been suspended since last year September from the International Sports Federation for Persons with Intellectual Disability (Inas).

The national sports body is in far deeper financial distress than was initially thought, owing up to R950,000 in unpaid affiliation fees to Inas and the Sports Union for People with Down Syndrome.

Due to the suspension, World and Africa record holders with Down syndrome couldn’t participate in the Global Games – a quadrennial global, international multi-sport event organised by Inas – in Brisbane, Australia, in October. With the current lack of funds, they will also miss out on the Trisome Games in Turkey, in March next year.

This includes George’s Minke Janse van Rensburg, a 15-year-old world champion swimmer with Down syndrome.

Sasa-II President Ronnie Mohlabi sent his response to the George Herald on November 21, following earlier enquiries on the crisis the sport body was experiencing.

“I regret late response. Sasa-II is not going to respond to your questions. Suffice to say all our member provinces resolved on all these matters and are in agreement. Just create us space to re-establish our activity plan for the benefit of all our athletes as a country. Thank you.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.