KZN’s Naval Island closed to the public with immediate effect

Coming as a huge shock in the festive period, Richards Bay’s popular holiday destination and local hot spot, Naval Island, has been closed to the public with immediate effect, reports Zululand Observer.

The decision was taken by property owner, Transnet National Authority, after numerous cases of littering, unruly behaviour and general inappropriate use of the site.

[WATCH] This is the reason Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has announced the indefinite closure of a popular beach and tourist destination in #RichardsBay, northern KwaZulu-Natal. #NavalIsland has been closed due to 'inappropriate public use' @TimesLIVE Video: Supplied pic.twitter.com/O8vIUB9wxg — Orrin Singh (@orrin417) December 18, 2019

In a statement, Richards Bay port manager Thami Sithole said the decision was taken in the interest of maintaining safety, security, good order and the protection of the environment.

The Witness reports that Transnet confirmed that patrons of the Small Craft Harbour restaurants will still be allowed access, but that members of the public loitering in parking lots meant for patrons is discouraged.

Additional reporting by Nica Schreuder

