Local News 19.12.2019 11:26 am

KZN’s Naval Island closed to the public with immediate effect

Erica Abrahams and Citizen reporter
KZN’s Naval Island closed to the public with immediate effect

Naval Island has been closed to the public. Image: Zululand Observer/TNPA website

The decision was taken by Transnet National Authority, after numerous cases of littering, unruly behaviour and general inappropriate use of the site.

Coming as a huge shock in the festive period, Richards Bay’s popular holiday destination and local hot spot, Naval Island, has been closed to the public with immediate effect, reports Zululand Observer.

The decision was taken by property owner, Transnet National Authority, after numerous cases of littering, unruly behaviour and general inappropriate use of the site.

In a statement, Richards Bay port manager Thami Sithole said the decision was taken in the interest of maintaining safety, security, good order and the protection of the environment.

The Witness reports that Transnet confirmed that patrons of the Small Craft Harbour restaurants will still be allowed access, but that members of the public loitering in parking lots meant for patrons is discouraged.

Additional reporting by Nica Schreuder

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Less attention paid to profitability of Transnet’s controversial locomotive contract, Zondo hears 27.11.2019
NPA freezes Regiments Capital’s assets over Transnet-Gupta corruption 25.11.2019
Former Transnet and Eskom CFO a no show at SAICA disciplinary hearing 13.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Thailand’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ serial killer re-arrested after early release

Celebrities Charlize Theron recalls the night her mother killed her father: ‘I’m not ashamed’

Courts High Court rules credit providers overcharged on client’s legal fees

General Escaped Shiraaz Mohamed ‘got help at Turkish border’

Government Ramaphosa tells SA what ‘true reconciliation’ is all about


today in print

Read Today's edition