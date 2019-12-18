One person rushed to hospital following Durban factory blaze

One person was rushed to hospital after a factory in Shetland Road, Wentworth, Durban, caught alight on Wednesday, paramedic services said.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said two others were treated by paramedics.

“The building is well alight. It is extremely hot here and firefighters are dousing the flames. Parts of the building are collapsing. The area is being cordoned off. The road has been closed.”

Shetland Road in Mobeni, south of Durban is closed to traffic while emergency teams battle a blaze at a factory.

