Local News 18.12.2019 01:19 pm

One person rushed to hospital following Durban factory blaze

News24 Wire
Image: Twitter @Abramjee

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said two others were treated by paramedics.

One person was rushed to hospital after a factory in Shetland Road, Wentworth, Durban, caught alight on Wednesday, paramedic services said.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said two others were treated by paramedics.

“The building is well alight. It is extremely hot here and firefighters are dousing the flames. Parts of the building are collapsing. The area is being cordoned off. The road has been closed.”

More to follow.

 

