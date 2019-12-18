Vaal Dam slowly showing signs of recovery

The department of water and sanitation (DWS) has said the Vaal Dam is starting to show signs of recovery after water levels declined drastically over the past few months.

The dam plummeted to below 39% after a series of heatwaves and dry conditions in the province, but now stands at 40%, reports Vaal Weekblad.

ALSO READ: Why the Vaal Dam is not filling up, despite heavy rainfall

“Gauteng leads with a significant increase to 111.3%, compared to 88.2% last week. This is within the context that Gauteng dams are significantly smaller than those in the Northern Cape and Free State in terms of volume,” the department said.

According to the department’s website, this time last year, Vaal Dam levels stood at 76.2%.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.