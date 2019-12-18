Local News 18.12.2019 09:44 am

Vaal Dam slowly showing signs of recovery

CNS reporter
Vaal Dam levels have finally improved following heavy rains across Gauteng. Image: Vaal Weekblad

The dam plummeted to below 39% after a series of heatwaves and dry conditions in the province, but now stands at about 40%, the DWS says.

The department of water and sanitation (DWS) has said the Vaal Dam is starting to show signs of recovery after water levels declined drastically over the past few months.

The dam plummeted to below 39% after a series of heatwaves and dry conditions in the province, but now stands at 40%, reports Vaal Weekblad.

“Gauteng leads with a significant increase to 111.3%, compared to 88.2% last week. This is within the context that Gauteng dams are significantly smaller than those in the Northern Cape and Free State in terms of volume,” the department said.

According to the department’s website, this time last year, Vaal Dam levels stood at 76.2%.

