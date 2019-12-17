14-year-old girl dies as fire destroys 20 shacks in the Eastern Cape

A 14-year-old girl died on Monday when a fire destroyed 20 shacks in the Ndulini informal area, Nkatha Street, KwaZakele, Port Elizabeth (Nelson Mandela Bay), Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge said at about 1.30pm on Monday, a fire broke out and spread to about 20 shacks in the area.

“Witnesses heard the screams of a 14-year-old girl who was trapped in a burning shack. Attempts were made to break open the door, but the fire was raging and spread quickly to surrounding shacks. The girl passed away in the fire and about 20 shacks were destroyed, leaving more than 100 residents without homes and desperate for help. The cause for the fire is still unknown,” Beetge said.

Beetge added that the police wish to thank the Nelson Mandela Bay Disaster Management for their emergency response, as well as the ward councillor of ward 19, Mr Gama and “Triple Care” for their speedy assistance with blankets and mattresses, as well as the community members in the area who donated food.

“There still remains a need for assistance in the form of clothing, bedding and more food. Any person that wishes to help or contribute can contact the coordinator, Lt Colonel Peter Norman at 082 457 2868 or visit New Brighton Police Station.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

