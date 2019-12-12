KZN beachgoers warned of high tides, rough seas ahead of long weekend

Durban beachgoers have been cautioned to be aware of spring tides which are expected to bring rough seas to the coast this week. The warning was issued on Tuesday by the South African Weather Service (SAWS), reports Berea Mail.

High tides are expected from the Cape to Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday and Friday, just ahead of the long weekend, when high numbers of visitors and locals are expected to visit Durban’s beaches.

“Visitors are warned to be especially careful on the days leading up to and following these periods, as high tides will be higher than average and low tides will be lower than average. Caution is advised for areas which may be exposed to the lower-than-normal low tide but will flood when the tide rises,” warned the SAWS, adding that areas normally accessible may be flooded due to higher-than-average high tides like rocky outcrops and headlands.

SAWS also warned beachgoers to be aware of rip currents, and urged them to swim only at beaches where life guards are on duty and swimming areas are clearly demarcated.

High tide levels for Durban beaches on Thursday are forecast around 15h51 at 0.84m and on Friday at 16h27 at 0.85m.