M4 collapse forces Umhlanga family to evacuate their home

CNS reporter
A family on Portland Drive directly behind the M4 freeway have had to evacuate their home. PHOTO: UIP

The collapse, which is worsening, has now begun affecting properties directly behind the M4.

An Umhlanga resident has had to evacuate his home as a precautionary measure due to the M4 collapse worsening, reports Northglen News.

Repair work to the damaged section of the M4 Ruth First Highway was halted indefinitely on Tuesday due to the heavy rains.

Andrew Fraser, who lives on Portland Drive, said he and his family were told to evacuate on Wednesday morning as a precautionary measure.

The City are trying to divert water from the stormwater pipe which is making matters worse. Photo: UIP

“I know the municipality is doing all they can to try and divert the stormwater which is causing the bank behind the M4 to collapse. There is nothing we can do if the house collapses, but the main thing is we are all safely evacuated,” he said.

There is added concern for Umhlanga Cabanas holiday resort located directly below the busy highway, as the gabion baskets installed to stabilising the embankment have been moved further.

