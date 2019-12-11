M4 collapse forces Umhlanga family to evacuate their home

An Umhlanga resident has had to evacuate his home as a precautionary measure due to the M4 collapse worsening, reports Northglen News.

Repair work to the damaged section of the M4 Ruth First Highway was halted indefinitely on Tuesday due to the heavy rains.

The collapse has now begun affecting properties directly behind the M4.

ALSO READ: KZN M4 reparations a waste as rains wash road away

Andrew Fraser, who lives on Portland Drive, said he and his family were told to evacuate on Wednesday morning as a precautionary measure.

“I know the municipality is doing all they can to try and divert the stormwater which is causing the bank behind the M4 to collapse. There is nothing we can do if the house collapses, but the main thing is we are all safely evacuated,” he said.

There is added concern for Umhlanga Cabanas holiday resort located directly below the busy highway, as the gabion baskets installed to stabilising the embankment have been moved further.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.