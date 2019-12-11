Second drowned body found near Centurion

A second drowned body has been discovered in Centurion on Wednesday morning following floods earlier this week, reports Centurion Rekord.

The body was found near the Pinedene train station south of Irene, according to MonitorNet spokesperson JP le Roux.

“The body was discovered by a child, who informed the community,” Le Roux said.

“Community members then notified us and we went to the scene at around 11am.”

Le Roux said MonitorNet was joined by various other security companies and emergency services including Emer-G-Med, Scorpion Risk security and Protea Coin security, as well as police.

“Upon arrival, we searched for the body and found it among the debris and reeds of the nearby river.

“It appeared the person had drowned.”

