Local News 11.12.2019 09:18 am

Possible flooding expected in Witbank as sluice gates opened up

Jessica-Lee Smith
Possible flooding expected in Witbank as sluice gates opened up

Residents were asked to be vigilant and expect flooding yesterday, with special warnings issued to the Olifants River Lodge.

After a week of heavy rainfall, the council in Witbank decided to open up the sluice gates on Tuesday, reports Witbank News.

All four gates were opened up, 500mm wide (per gate) to let out approximately 147 cumecs.

Due to the extreme flood entering Witbank Dam, it was later necessary to open the sluices to 400 m3/s.

Residents were asked to be vigilant and expect flooding, with special warnings issued to the Olifants River Lodge. The lodge was told that the entrance would be submerged and it was warned that people should evacuate in time.

The last reported reading of the Witbank Dam indicated that its current level is at 105.1%

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
We lost everything – Mamelodi residents displaced by floods 11.12.2019
We need you to focus, Mr President 11.12.2019
Gauteng floods: Two bags of clothes, birth certificates is all one family could salvage 10.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition