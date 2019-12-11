Possible flooding expected in Witbank as sluice gates opened up

After a week of heavy rainfall, the council in Witbank decided to open up the sluice gates on Tuesday, reports Witbank News.

All four gates were opened up, 500mm wide (per gate) to let out approximately 147 cumecs.

Due to the extreme flood entering Witbank Dam, it was later necessary to open the sluices to 400 m3/s.

Residents were asked to be vigilant and expect flooding, with special warnings issued to the Olifants River Lodge. The lodge was told that the entrance would be submerged and it was warned that people should evacuate in time.

The last reported reading of the Witbank Dam indicated that its current level is at 105.1%

