Local News 10.12.2019 01:02 pm

KZN M4 reparations a waste as rains wash road away

Shiraz Habbib
KZN M4 reparations a waste as rains wash road away

What is left of the M4. Images: Supplied

The setback will put additional pressure on the N2, with the M4 reparations only expected to be completed in the new year.

Repair progress on a section of the M4 Ruth First Highway that was damaged in the heavy rains more than a month ago, has been set back indefinitely after yet another collapse on Monday evening, reports Northglen News.

Construction crews arrived at the site of the repair on Tuesday morning to find that the road had yet again been washed away.

The heavy rains caused a deluge of sand and water to move a gabion basket, which had been put in place by engineers to reinforce the embankment.

The gabion basket set up to reinforce the embankment was dislodged by the heavy rains.

The sand above the stormwater drain collapsed late on Monday night causing further damage.

There is added concern for Umhlanga Cabanas holiday resort located directly below the busy highway as the gabion baskets have been dislodged.

Northglen News was present at a meeting on Tuesday morning where various stakeholders from the Department of Transport, Metro Police, the eThekwini Municipality and uMhlanga UIP discussed the way forward.

Concern has also been raised about the uMhlanga Reserve which has also been impacted.

Here is what ward councillor, Nicole Bollman had to say:

Senior Superintendent for Metro Police, Parboo Sewpersad, said the road would be closed throughout the festive season and well into the new year.

“This is a setback and this will put additional pressure on the N2 over this festive season. The concern now is to anchor the gabion baskets and to secure the site. We are again urging motorists to be patient and allow for extra travel time especially during peak hour traffic,” Sewperad said.

Here are before and after pictures showing construction progress being made on the highway before it was washed away:

The project to fix the M4 road collapse at the end of November. PHOTO: Hilton MacLarty

The M4 yesterday, which is likely to be closed throughout the festive season and into the new year.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Hartbeespoort man trapped in car dies during floods 10.12.2019
More heavy rain for Gauteng and central SA this week 9.12.2019
Rain causes havoc as flash floods hit Potch, Gauteng on alert 8.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition