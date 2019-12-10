KZN M4 reparations a waste as rains wash road away

Repair progress on a section of the M4 Ruth First Highway that was damaged in the heavy rains more than a month ago, has been set back indefinitely after yet another collapse on Monday evening, reports Northglen News.

Construction crews arrived at the site of the repair on Tuesday morning to find that the road had yet again been washed away.

The heavy rains caused a deluge of sand and water to move a gabion basket, which had been put in place by engineers to reinforce the embankment.

There is added concern for Umhlanga Cabanas holiday resort located directly below the busy highway as the gabion baskets have been dislodged.

Northglen News was present at a meeting on Tuesday morning where various stakeholders from the Department of Transport, Metro Police, the eThekwini Municipality and uMhlanga UIP discussed the way forward.

Concern has also been raised about the uMhlanga Reserve which has also been impacted.

Here is what ward councillor, Nicole Bollman had to say:

Senior Superintendent for Metro Police, Parboo Sewpersad, said the road would be closed throughout the festive season and well into the new year.

“This is a setback and this will put additional pressure on the N2 over this festive season. The concern now is to anchor the gabion baskets and to secure the site. We are again urging motorists to be patient and allow for extra travel time especially during peak hour traffic,” Sewperad said. Here are before and after pictures showing construction progress being made on the highway before it was washed away:

